UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A moped driver has died after a collision Thursday evening on a Union County roadway.
SCHP reports the collision on Jonesville Lockhart Highway happened around 9:26 p.m. Troopers report that the driver of a 2005 GMC pickup truck was stopped at a stop sign on Bobby Faucette Road while the driver of the moped was traveling east on the highway. However, the pickup driver entered the highway and was hit by the moped.
The moped driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected and died on scene according to SCHP.
Trooper say the driver of the pickup, along with a passenger, were both wearing seat belts and were not injured. However, the driver was charge with failure to yield right-of-way.
As of writing, the identity of the moped driver was not released.
