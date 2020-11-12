GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a moped passenger has died just two days after a collision with an SUV.
Troopers said in a news release Thursday that the collision happened on Tuesday, November 10 around 8:10 p.m. SCHP says a moped carrying a driver and passenger was traveling south on US-221 near Whitehall Road, with a 2004 Ford Sport Trac SUV behind them. At some point, the Sport Trac struck the rear end of the moped.
Neither the driver nor passenger on the moped were wearing a helmet or protective clothing. Both were hospitalized with injuries, but the passenger passed away Thursday.
The driver of the SUV was that vehicle's sole occupant, and troopers say that driver was not injured and was wearing a seat belt.
The county coroner's office later identified the passenger as 51-year-old April Renee Nicely of Saluda. She passed away from her injuries at 3:35 p.m. on Thursday, caused by blunt force trauma. Her death was ruled an accident.
The collision remains under investigation.
