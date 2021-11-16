SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that a motorcyclist died on Monday night following a collision along E Georgia Road.
Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the crash happened at around 10:10 p.m. on Monday night. According to Bolt, another vehicle attempted to turn left onto Howard Drive from E Georgia Road, failed to yield the right-of-way and struck the motorcyclist.
According to Bolt, the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet but sadly passed away at the scene. No further information regarding the motorcyclist was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.