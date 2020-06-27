GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist has died after a collision outside of Greer Saturday evening.
SCHP says it happened around 8:15 p.m. as the operator of a 1991 Suzuki motorcycle traveled north on SC-101, five miles south of town. At some point, troopers say the motorcyclist struck a curb and spilled into an embankment.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and died on scene.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office has not identified the victim.
