PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist is dead after hitting a tree in Pickens County early Wednesday morning.
At 12:35 a.m., a motorcyclist was heading north on Highway 133 when they hit a low hanging tree hanging over the roadway and was ejected from their bike, according to Highway Patrol.
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, however, troopers said they sadly passed away on scene.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the motorcyclist at this time.
MORE NEWS: SC Dep. of Edu. releases 2021 South Carolina report card
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.