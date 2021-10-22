SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person has died following a crash on US 221 in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to troopers, a motorcyclist was traveling north on US 221, and a 2009 Chevrolet sedan was turning left from Battleground Road onto US 221.
They also say the sedan was hit by the motorcycle.
Troopers say motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet was ejected from the bike and taken to Spartanburg Regional, where they later died.
The driver of the sedan was seatbelted and no injured.
