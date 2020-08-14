ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died hours after a collision on an Anderson County road.
SCHP says the crash happened Thursday night, around 8:10 p.m. on Jolly Wingo Road near Marett Road. The agency's report says the driver of a 2003 Honda motorcycle was driving west on Jolly Wingo Road when the motorcycle went off the right side of the road, hitting a water pipe and fence.
The motorcyclist was ejected, and was not wearing a helmet. Troopers say the driver was airlifted to a hospital for treatment, but died on Friday.
The coroner's office identified the motorcyclist as 30-year-old Cary Wilson of Pendleton. He passed away at 12:12 a.m. Friday morning in AnMed Health's ICU, just less than four hours after the collision. He faced multiple traumatic injuries due to blunt force trauma.
