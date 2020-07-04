GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is facing life-threatening injuries after trying to avoid a collision with a trailer Saturday evening.
Troopers say it happened along SC-183 near Sulphur Springs Road just before 6 p.m. According to them, the operator of a 2005 Harley Davidson was traveling south on the highway along with a 2005 Ford F-350 pulling a trailer. Troopers say the truck driver made an improper lane change in front of the motorcyclist, and the motorcyclist laid down with the motorcycle to avoid the collision.
However, the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time, and SCHP says they were transported to the hospital for treatment.
The truck driver was cited for the improper lane change, along with not having a driver's license.
