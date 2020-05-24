GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a collision that unfolded Sunday evening.
SCHP says the collision happened just before 8 p.m. on Parker Road, near Phillips Trail. When we contacted the coroner's office, they confirmed investigators were on the way to the scene.
Our photographer on scene confirmed it was a motorcycle collision.
SCHP released more details just after 10 p.m. Sunday night. They say the motorcyclist, driving a 2006 Ducati, was traveling north on Parker Road when they ran off the right side of the road, hitting a ditch and ejecting from the motorcycle.
Troopers say the driver was not wearing a helmet and died on scene. The driver's identity has not been released.
