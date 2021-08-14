FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash that happened on I-385N at Exit 24 in Fountain Inn involving three cars.
According to Master Trooper David Jones, the crash happened at 10:10 and the drivers sustained minor injuries. Jones also said nails, boards and other construction debris fell off one of the trucks into the road. He said the scene has been cleared.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
