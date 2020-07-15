GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that backed up traffic along a stretch of I-85 Wednesday night.
The collision unfolded around 10:47 p.m. according to SCHP's incident tracking tool near the exits to Greenville and Mauldin, in the northbound lanes near exits 48 A and B onto US-276. Details about how the collision happened were not immediately available, but an SCDOT camera in the area showed traffic slowing down.
Our crews were half a mile form the scene when they reported traffic was at a standstill around 11:40 p.m.
Injuries were not reported. Normal flow resumed around midnight.
Stay tuned for updates.
