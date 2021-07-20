SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol says that one person died during a collision along US-176 near Brown Road on Monday evening.
Corporal Matt Southern says the crash happened at around 6:00 p.m. on Monday.
Southern says that the victim was traveling west on US-176 and the other driver was traveling East. The other driver crossed the center line and struck the victim, according to Southern.
The victim was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center but they later died, according to Southern. It is unknown if the victim was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.
The other driver was wearing a seatbelt but sustained injuries during the crash. They were transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center but their condition is unknown, according to Southern.
The crash is still under investigation, according to Southern.
More news: AMBER ALERT: Asheboro Officers searching for children that were abducted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.