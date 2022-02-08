SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers announced that one person died this afternoon following a collision near West Murph Road.
Troopers said the crash occurred at around 12:41 p.m. this afternoon. The driver was traveling along West Murph Road when they went onto a private driveway and ran into a building on the property.
According to troopers, someone inside the building was also hit by the vehicle. They were transported to the hospital, but they later died from their injuries.
No other information regarding this situation was released. We will update this story as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.