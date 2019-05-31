OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner's Office is investigating a collision that unfolded Friday evening.
The office tells FOX Carolina they have been summoned to the scene on SC-11, near W. Oak Highway.
South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the collision unfolded around 6:15 p.m., 4 miles south of Westminster. According to SCHP, the driver of a 2010 Toyota was traveling north on the highway behind a 2011 Kia carrying a driver and passenger. When the driver of the Kia slowed down to make a left hand turn onto a private drive, the driver of the Toyota used an evasive maneuver left of center to avoid striking the Kia.
However, the Toyota crossed paths with a 2009 Freightliner tractor-trailer, who was traveling south on the highway at that time. When the driver of the Toyota went left of center, the tractor-trailer struck them head-on.
SCHP says the driver of the Toyota died on scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, nor were the driver and passenger in the Kia.
Oconee County coroner Karl Addis later identified the man who passed away as 20-year-old Gabriel Anson Hochstetler, of Seneca. Addis says Hochstetler was wearing his seat belt, and the manner of death has been classified as accidental.
Troopers indicate no charges are being filed.
