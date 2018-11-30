CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A driver is dead after a collision Friday evening in Cherokee County.
SCHP says the collision happened just before 6 p.m. on US 29 at the intersection with Tribal Road. Troopers say the driver of a 1993 Cadillac was driving east on Tribal Road when they were struck by the driver of a 2003 Honda Civic.
The Civic struck the Cadillac on the driver's side. The driver of the Cadillac was entrapped and died on the scene. SCHP says the deceased driver was wearing a seat belt.
The driver and a passenger in the Civic were also wearing seat belts and were both injured, but not entrapped. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The identity of the deceased driver is being withheld pending notification of family.
SCHP continues to investigate.
