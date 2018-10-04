WATERLOO, SC (FOX Carolina) - The driver of a minivan is dead, and the driver and passenger of an SUV injured, after a collision in Laurens County Thursday evening.
SCHP says the collision between the two vehicles happened around 9:05 p.m. on Indian Mound Road, near the intersection with Mt. Pleasant Estate Road.
According to troopers, the driver of the 1995 Chevrolet minivan was traveling west on Indian Mound Road when it traveled left of the center, striking the 2011 Expedition head-on.
The driver, identified by the Laurens County coroner as 38-year-old Carl Edward Hurley of Laurens, was wearing a seat belt, but was fatally injured and entrapped in the minivan. He succumbed to his injuries on the scene due to blunt force trauma.
The driver and passenger of the SUV, both women in their 20s, were also wearing seat belts. They both were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The collision remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.