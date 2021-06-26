SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol says that one victim was killed during a crash on Archer Road in Spartanburg.
Corporal Joe Hovis says that the crash happened at around 6:10 p.m. on June 26, 2021.
The victim was traveling on Archer Road at the time of the accident. The victim traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree, according to Corporal Hovis.
The victim was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was entrapped inside the vehicle, according to Corporal Hovis.
This is all of the information that we have right now. We will continue to update the article as more details are released.
More news: Easley Police Department holds their Summer Community Block Party
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.