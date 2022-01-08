ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person died in a crash in Anderson County.
A driver was heading east on Greg Shoals Road when they went off the right side of the road and hit a tree at 10:05 p.m. Friday, according to troopers.
The driver sadly passed away on scene and has not been identified by the coroner's office at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
