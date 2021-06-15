SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) says one person has died after a collision on Highway 146 at the intersection of I-26.
According to SCHP, the driver of a Toyota Avalon car was traveling east on I-26. They go on to say the driver was taking the exit to Highway 146. They say the driver tried to turn left onto 146 to travel east when it was hit on the passenger side by a Ford truck. SCHP says the truck was also traveling east on Highway 146.
SCHP says the driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital by EMS. They go on to say the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
They also say this collision remains under investigation.
