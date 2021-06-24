GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a motorcycle crash killed one person and sent another to the hospital.
According to SCHP, at approximately 11:08 p.m. on Wednesday, a motorcycle heading east on Woodruff Road hit a car in its rear.
Troopers said both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle were not wearing helmets and both were ejected. The driver was injured and transported to the hospital by EMS while the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not hurt.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the driver of the motorcycle at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Train derails near Norris, Emergency Management says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.