GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person has died in a deadly collision in Greenville.
According to SCHP, at approximately 10:40 p.m., a car was traveling on Fowler Circle near East Butler Road when it went off the left side of the road, struck a culvert, and overturned.
Troopers said one person was died on scene and the other two occupants were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The victim was identified by the Greenville County Coroner's Office as 18-year-old Andrew Thomas Seagrist of Greenville.
According to the coroner, Seagrist's manner of death was ruled an accident and he was unrestrained when his body was found.
The incident remains under investigation by highway patrol and the coroner's office.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
