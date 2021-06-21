MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating a crash involving a tractor trailer that sadly killed one man overnight.
According to the SCHP, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a driver in an SUV was heading north in the southbound lane on I-385 near exit 30 ramp when they crashed into a tractor trailer head on.
The coroner's office said the driver of the SUV was pronounced on scene by paramedics, however, the driver not yet been identified.
SCDOT said all lanes were blocked due to hazardous material spill.
We will work to keep you updated with further details.
