SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) released information on a deadly crash that occurred on Monday, September 13, 2021.
Corporal Joe Hovis from SCHP says they crash happened at around 8:09 p.m. on Reidville Road.
According to Hovis, the victim was walking across Reidville Road when another driver turned left into the road and hit them. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they died on Friday afternoon.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim as 63-year-old Sai Ying Lin from Spartanburg. Lin was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at 12:20 p.m. on Friday, according to Clevenger.
Clevenger says they've scheduled a forensic examination for September 18, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.