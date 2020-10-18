LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - All eastbound lanes of an Upstate highway are blocked after a pickup truck overturned Sunday evening, killing the driver and sending a passenger to the hospital.
SCHP says it happened just before 7 p.m. near mile marker 56, just northeast of Clinton. Traffic remained blocked up around 7:40 p.m., and troopers say serious injuries are reported.
Initially, SCHP reported a tractor-trailer was involved, but a news update later in the evening corrected previous information given to us.
The update says the pickup truck was traveling in the westbound lanes of the interstate when the truck hit the median, overturning into the eastbound lanes. The driver and one passenger were inside at the time. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck, dying on the scene. The passenger, however, was wearing a seat belt and was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.