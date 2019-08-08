NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A passenger has died after a collision on I-26 in Newberry County early Wednesday evening, South Carolina Highway Patrol reports.
The crash happened on the westbound side near mile marker 66 around 5:30 p.m.
SCHP says the driver of a 2001 Monarch motor home ran off the right side of the road and struck trees. The driver escaped injury and was wearing a seat belt, but the passenger passed away.
Newberry County coroner Laura Kneece will release full details Friday morning.
