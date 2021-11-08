ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that one person died following a fatal crash along Old Green Pond Road on Monday night.
Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the crash happened around 6:28 p.m. on Monday.
According to Ridgeway, the victim's car was traveling along Old Green Pond Road when another driver coming from Old Asbury Road struck them. The passenger in the car was transported to the hospital where they sadly passed away.
Ridgeway said South Carolina Highway Patrol will continue to investigate the crash.
