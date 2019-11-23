PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a passenger died Saturday afternoon after a collision on a Pickens County roadway.
SCHP's live collision tracker website reports the collision happened on Dacusville Highway, near Little Pond Road, around 3 p.m. The scene was still active into the early part of the evening.
Troopers later revealed the collision involved a single vehicle, a 2002 Chevrolet SUV. Inside that car was the driver and one passenger. We're told the SUV was traveling south when it went off the right side of the road. However, the driver over-corrected, and the car when down an embankment on the left side of the road before hitting several trees.
The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the passenger was pronounced dead on the scene.
As of writing, the Pickens County coroner has not released the identity of the passenger.
The collision remains under investigation by SCHP.
