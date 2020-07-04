ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Coroner's Office has been called to a fatal accident along I-85 southbound Saturday afternoon.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the accident happened around 2:47 p.m. near mile marker 9.
Troopers say a driver and passenger in a Cadillac Escalade were heading south when the SUV went off the left side of the road into a median. The SUV then got back on the roadway and began to overturn, but then went back to the median, hitting a cable barrier and catching fire.
The passenger was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the SUV, per SCHP. They died on the scene and have not yet been identified by the Anderson County Coroner's Office.
The driver was wearing a seat belt, but had to be airlifted for life-threatening injuries. Their condition is unknown as of writing.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
MORE NEWS:
Deputies announce arrest after security guard shot along White Horse Road
DHEC: Greenville County sees nearly 200 new coronavirus cases as state's total reaches 43,260
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.