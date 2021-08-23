Gray court Hit and run

LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a hit-and-run crash in Laurens County Monday morning.

At 7:20 a.m., a pedestrian was hit by a car near the intersection of Georgia Road and Millrock Church Road and then airlifted to Greenville Hospital with injuries, according to troopers. The driver fled the scene.

