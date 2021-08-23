LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a hit-and-run crash in Laurens County Monday morning.
At 7:20 a.m., a pedestrian was hit by a car near the intersection of Georgia Road and Millrock Church Road and then airlifted to Greenville Hospital with injuries, according to troopers. The driver fled the scene.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more info.
