SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian passed away after being hit by a car early Saturday.
Troopers say the accident happened around 12:36 a.m. on US-221 near Riverview Road.
While details remain limited, they say a 2016 Nissan Versus was traveling north on the roadway when it struck the pedestrian, who unfortunately passed away as a result of the collision.
The victim's name has yet to be released. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
