Coroner's Office responding crash in Easley

The coroner's office is responding to a crash in Easley (FOX Carolina, November, 2, 2021)

EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian died on Tuesday night after they were struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Calhoun Memorial Highway.

Master Trooper David Jones said the pedestrian attempted to cross Calhoun Memorial Highway when they were struck by a vehicle. Jones said the pedestrian then fell into the roadway and was hit by a second vehicle.

Earlier, the Pickens County Coroner's Office confirmed they responded to the crash along Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley.

The collision remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol, according to Jones.

More news: Unofficial results: Terrico Holland named mayor of Calhoun Falls

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

martybass1976
martybass1976

Get 2 shovels

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.