EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian died on Tuesday night after they were struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Calhoun Memorial Highway.
Master Trooper David Jones said the pedestrian attempted to cross Calhoun Memorial Highway when they were struck by a vehicle. Jones said the pedestrian then fell into the roadway and was hit by a second vehicle.
Earlier, the Pickens County Coroner's Office confirmed they responded to the crash along Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley.
The collision remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol, according to Jones.
