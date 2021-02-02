INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say that one person has died after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday evening.
According to Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was hit by the driver of a 2007 Kia. Troopers say the victim passed away at the hospital after being transported to Spartanburg Regional by EMS.
The driver of the 2007 Kia was uninjured during the incident, according to SCHP.
We will update the story as more information comes in.
