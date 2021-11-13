GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that a pedestrian passed away on Saturday morning after they were struck by two vehicles on Mills avenue.
Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the crash happened at around 12:54 a.m. on Saturday.
According to Ridgeway, a pick-up truck was headed south on Mills Avenue when they struck the victim. A second vehicle then struck the victim again soon after, Ridgeway said.
The victim sadly passed away at the scene.
No details regarding the victim are currently available. We will update this story as we learn more.
