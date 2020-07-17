GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a person has died two days after being hit by an SUV while trying to cross an Upstate highway.
Troopers say the collision happened on Wednesday, July 15, at 5:18 a.m. on US-25 near Spring Valley Road. The pedestrian was trying to cross by walking west across the highway, but was hit by a southbound 2008 Jeep SUV.
The pedestrian was transported to Self Regional Hospital for treatment, but passed away on Friday. The Greenwood County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 65-year-old Roosevelt Ramey of Greenwood. He passed away shortly after 1 p.m., with cause of death listed as blunt force trauma and manner of death as accidental.
The driver of the Jeep was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
SCHP says they're still investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.