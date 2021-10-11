SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A pedestrian was hit and killed while trying to cross a highway in Spartanburg County Sunday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the pedestrian was crossing highway 221 around 9 p.m. when they were hit by a driver in a Chevy Tahoe.
SCHP said the pedestrian passed away and the driver of the Tahoe was not injured.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the pedestrian at this time.
