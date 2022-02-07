EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit while crossing the road in Pickens County Monday morning.
A driver in a SUV was heading north on Prince Perry Road around 7 a.m. when they hit the pedestrian in the road.
We're told the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene and has not yet been identified.
The driver was not injured.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Officials: Section of I-26 to close during as crews prepare for repairs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.