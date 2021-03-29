SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Spartanburg County.
According to SCHP, the crash happened at approximately 8:35 p.m. at Peachtree Road near Anderson Road.
Troopers say a pedestrian was standing in between a parked pickup truck and an ATV that was in tow behind the truck. A car heading north on Peachtree Road hit the back of the ATV which hit the pedestrian and then the parked truck.
The coroner's office was called to the scene but has not yet identified the pedestrian yet.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
More news: Covid exposure causes Greenville restaurant to close until further notice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.