MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A person has died after an SUV fatally struck them Saturday evening in northern Greenville County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. along US-276 near Marietta. A report later released by troopers said it happened near the intersection with Guest Street, and that the pedestrian was trying to cross the highway when a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban struck them.

The Greenville County coroner's office identified the victim as 68-year-old James William Pruitt of Marietta, South Carolina.

The coroner says that an external examination is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of death.

The incident remains under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner's Office and SCHP.