MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A person has died after an SUV fatally struck them Saturday evening in northern Greenville County.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. along US-276 near Marietta. A report later released by troopers said it happened near the intersection with Guest Street, and that the pedestrian was trying to cross the highway when a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban struck them.
Greenville County coroner Jeff Fowler confirms they were summoned to the scene and confirmed the death. As of writing, the coroner's office has not publicly identified the pedestrian pending the notification of immediate family members.
