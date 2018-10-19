GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers say a pedestrian has died after being struck by a van Friday evening.
SCHP reports the collision happened around 7:25 p.m.on Hampshire Drive. The pedestrian was walking east on the street when the driver of the 1997 Dodge van struck them.
The pedestrian died on the scene, and troopers say charges have not been filed.
The identity of the pedestrian has not been released as of writing.
The driver of the van was wearing a seat belt and not injured.
