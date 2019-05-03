CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV Friday evening just south of Gaffney.
Troopers say the collision was reported around 8:37 p.m. We're told both the pedestrian and the SUV were traveling west on Peachoid Road, about half a mile south of Gaffney.
The driver of the GMC SUV struck the pedestrian, and we're told the pedestrian died on the scene.
As of writing, we don't know the name of the person who died, but we do know they were 48 years old and from Spartanburg.
The driver of the SUV was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. SCHP says no charges have been filed.
