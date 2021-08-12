SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says they charged a driver after a crash along Southport Road on July 27 that killed one victim.
Corporal Joe Hovis says that the victim died on August 12 from injuries he received during the crash.
Hovis says that one person was driving a pickup truck west on Southport Road, and the victim was driving west on Southport Road from Union Street. The driver of the pickup truck struck the victim, according to Hovis.
The victim was wearing a seatbelt during the crash but was entrapped and needed to be mechanically extracted, according to Hovis.
Hovis identifies the driver of the pickup truck as 63-year-old Danny Lee Rodgers. Rogers was charged with disregarding a traffic control device, according to Hovis.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office gave more information regarding the victim on Thursday night.
According to the Coroner's Office, 28-year-old John Thomas Adams was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on Thursday at 2:51 p.m.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update the article when we learn more.
