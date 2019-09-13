SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a collision Friday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
SCHP says the driver of a 2005 Honda Odyssey crossed over to the left side of US-221 near Successful Way while traveling south. The van then hit a brick column and a tree.
The driver was wearing a seat belt and taken to a hospital, but died at the hospital.
The coroner's office has not released this person's identity.
