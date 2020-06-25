OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that unfolded in Oconee County Thursday evening.
According to SCHP, the collision happened just before 10 p.m. along SC-11, near Ridgecrest Road. Current details from a public information officer indicates it was a single-vehicle incident involving a Ford pickup. Injuries are involved along with a possible entrapment. The number of victims is unknown as of writing.
The officer was able to confirm a helicopter was on the way to the scene.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
