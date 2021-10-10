LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers investigated after an unborn child died following a crash along North Old Laurens Rd. in Laurens County, said South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the crash happened at around 7:23 a.m. on October 9. According to Bolt, one driver was traveling north on North Old Laurens Road in Nissan Maxima when they crossed the center of the road and struck another driver head-on.
The driver of the Maxima was wearing a seatbelt but was injured and transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital. The other driver was also injured during the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS.
South Carolina Highway Patrol did not specify which driver was pregnant with the unborn child. We will update this story as we learn more.
