GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)-South Carolina Highway Patrol releases an update on the fatal collision that killed one woman on Baker Road in Gaffney, SC.
Master Trooper J.G. Miller says that the crash occurred around 10:04 a.m. this morning on Baker Road.
The driver of the other vehicle crossed the centerline of the road and struck the victim's vehicle head-on, according to Master Trooper Miller.
Two other people were injured and received medical treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time, according to Master Trooper Miller.
Coroner Fowler identified the victim as 84-year-old Ann G. Peeler from Wilkinsville Highway.
Coroner Fowler said in a press release, “Mrs. Peeler was passenger in a 2018 Honda CRV that was headed north on Baker Road and being driven by Barbara Peeler Turney, 60, of 119 Bratton Trail, Gaffney at 10:15 a.m. A 2004 Ford F-150 pick-up truck being driven south by Jessica Amanda Manning, 25, of 524 Burnt Gin Road, Gaffney crossed the center line causing the vehicles to collide. Following impact, both vehicles traveled down a small embankment where they came to rest. Mrs. Peeler, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.”
An autopsy is scheduled to assist with the investigation into the crash.
