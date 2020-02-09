SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County dispatchers say a firetruck flipped over Sunday night.
Details were limited, but we were able to confirm with dispatch the truck flipped around 10:37 p.m. on Reidville Road, near Lightwood Knot Road.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision, as it is listed on their live collision tracker. Injuries were reported in this collision.
SCHP later told FOX Carolina the truck belonged to Reidville FD. We're told the truck was traveling west on Reidville Road when it went off the right side of the road. Troopers say the driver overcorrected, only to flip off of the right side of the road.
We're told there were two people inside at the time. One of them was taken to the hospital for treatment.
We're reaching out to Reidville FD for more information.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
