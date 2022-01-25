TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers released new information on a crash along Belvue Road in Travelers Rest.
Troopers said the crash happened at around 5:08 p.m. on Tuesday. The victim was traveling east on Belvue Road, when another driver traveling the other way crossed the center of the road and hit them head-on. The victim sadly passed away at the scene.
There were two occupants in the other vehicle. They were both transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment.
We are working to learn more about the crash. We will update this story as we learn more.
