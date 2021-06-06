GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol released a photo of the vehicle that struck the victim during a deadly hit-and-run on Sulphur Springs Road on Sunday.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Carli Brewer Soukup from Taylors, SC.
Soukup was a fifth grade teacher at Mitchell Road Elementary, according to a release from Greenville County Schools. The district says that a GCS Care Team of grief counselors will be at the school on Monday to offer support to staff.
GCS says that parents can also bring their students into school on Monday for support.
The Principal of Mitchell Road Elementary, Amy Kern, said in a press release, "there are no words to describe the devastation we feel in the tragic loss of Carli Soukup. Carli was a phenomenal teacher and friend with a true gift in building lasting relationships. Her passion and love for our school and students reached beyond the classroom. Carli approached each day with a smile and loving spirit, inspiring each of us as well as her students. Our thoughts and prayers are with Carli’s husband and family. Carli will be truly missed and always remembered."
Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans released this statement regarding the incident, "the bicyclist was crossing Sulphur Springs Road on the Swamp Rabbit Trail when it was struck by a vehicle that, then, left the scene. The bicyclist, identified as Carli Brewer Soukup, was pronounced dead on scene by Greenville County EMS."
An autopsy will be preformed be preformed on June 7, 2021, according to officials.
Master Trooper Brandon Bolt says that the crash occurred at around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday. He says that an unknown vehicle struck the bicyclist while they were crossing a crosswalk.
Master Trooper Bolt adds that the vehicle driver left the scene following the crash. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to Master Trooper Bolt.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Released information regarding the driver responsible for the fatal hit and run. They say the person was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado with a South Carolina License plate of SXQ398. A photo of the vehicle can be found below.
Anyone with information regarding the situation is asked to sub it an anonomous tip by calling the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-100 or 1-800-768-1503, Crime Stoppers at 864-232-7463.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office says they are investigating the crash with South Carolina Highway Patrol.
This is all of the information that we have at this time. We will continue to update this story as more details are released.
