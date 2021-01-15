SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol released details on a fatal collision that occurred along Country Club Rd. late Friday morning.
According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2019 Kia was driving on Country Club Rd. and drove left of the center line, causing the driver of a 2007 Honda to swerve and strike a ditch. The driver of the Kia also swerved right then left and ended up striking a ditch and two trees where troopers say the driver passed away at the scene.
The driver of the 2007 Honda was not injured, according to highway patrol.
MORE NEWS: Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem COVID-19 and steady economy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.